Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 459 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,408,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,134,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $133.53 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $89.50 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

