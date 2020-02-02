Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 9,939 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $11,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVT. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 541.5% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 152,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

NVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

