Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $13.22 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.73.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.62 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

