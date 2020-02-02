Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.87 Million Stock Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Life Storage worth $12,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,551,000 after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 220.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,173,000 after buying an additional 229,268 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 371.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,294,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $113.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

