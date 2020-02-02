Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of Bank of Hawaii worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,381,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOH opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

