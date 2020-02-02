Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of JetBlue Airways worth $13,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 157,283 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,217,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,360 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.