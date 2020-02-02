Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 582 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,244,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $92.44 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $93.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

