Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of WEX worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 496.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,916,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,875,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 28.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $149,794.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $216.92 on Friday. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $159.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

