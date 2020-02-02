Retirement Planning Group Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,599,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 73,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

