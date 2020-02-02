Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $175.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

RGA traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.05. 783,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.69 and its 200 day moving average is $158.35. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $139.83 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 199,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 144,095.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

