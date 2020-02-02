Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 16,087 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,087 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carnival by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 976,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,704,000 after acquiring an additional 217,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Carnival by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 948,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,795,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

