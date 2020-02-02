Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 14,963 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $19,961,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after buying an additional 949,304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

DXC stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 2,946,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

