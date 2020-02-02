Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,414 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,178 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after purchasing an additional 406,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.