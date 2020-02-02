Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 117,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Chubb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.99. 2,336,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,598 shares of company stock worth $27,083,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

