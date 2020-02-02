Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $99.49 and a one year high of $118.47.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.