Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

