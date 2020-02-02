Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $355.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.39. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $282.47 and a twelve month high of $372.00.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

