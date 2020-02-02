Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 793,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 745,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 433,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 484,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,616,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.