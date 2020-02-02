Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $480.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

