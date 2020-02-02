Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,797 Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $135.31.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

