Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $268.20 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $173.35 and a 52 week high of $270.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.39. The company has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

