RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 10.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,234,753.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 730,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,971,422 over the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.35. 512,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,248. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.15 and a beta of 1.19. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.17.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.32 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

