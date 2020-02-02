RDA Financial Network Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 5.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $113.54. The stock had a trading volume of 747,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,443. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $99.49 and a twelve month high of $118.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.