RDA Financial Network Has $622,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RDA Financial Network decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.74. 486,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,876. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $151.38 and a twelve month high of $184.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.