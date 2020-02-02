RDA Financial Network Has $553,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

FV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,110. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

