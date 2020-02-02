RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 11,283,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,947 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

