RDA Financial Network Acquires 65 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

NYSE:V traded down $9.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.97. 15,777,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.