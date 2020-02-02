RDA Financial Network Acquires 150 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Boeing were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.22. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.