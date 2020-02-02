Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.