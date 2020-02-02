Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Raised to $270.00 at Bank of America

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.60.
Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $220.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $164.70 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About Raytheon
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
