Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Cfra

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.60.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.94. 2,211,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 14.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

