Raymond James Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $347.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Mastercard stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.94. 5,585,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,213,567,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Mastercard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 11,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

