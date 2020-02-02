Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Receives €645.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €645.11 ($750.13).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €675.00 ($784.88) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC set a €672.00 ($781.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of RAA opened at €679.50 ($790.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €712.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €663.68. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

