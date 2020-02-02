Rate3 (RTE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, BitForex, FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $762,153.00 and $188,318.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.05894752 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00127463 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034496 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Coinrail, BitForex, DDEX, ABCC, Bibox, FCoin, Ethfinex, DEx.top and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.