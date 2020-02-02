Rank Group (LON:RNK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

RNK stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.76) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.89. Rank Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144 ($1.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.50 ($3.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Rank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.08%.

In other Rank Group news, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell purchased 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

