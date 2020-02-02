Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,079,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,074,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,708 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,638 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

