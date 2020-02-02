Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Get Rambus alerts:

RMBS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.66.

RMBS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 1,684,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,467. Rambus has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,659.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,938,175.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,313. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 428.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.