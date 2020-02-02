Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $125.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

