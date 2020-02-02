Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $898,354.00 and approximately $700.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

