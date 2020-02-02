Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million.

QTNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 526,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QTNT shares. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.