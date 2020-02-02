Quixant’s (QXT) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of QXT stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.55. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52).
About Quixant
