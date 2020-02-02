Quixant’s (QXT) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Quixant (LON:QXT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of QXT stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.55. Quixant has a 52 week low of GBX 146 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.52).

About Quixant

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

