Quilter’s (QLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quilter has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.32).

Get Quilter alerts:

LON QLT opened at GBX 170.15 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 145.03. Quilter has a 52-week low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.