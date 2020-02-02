QuickX Protocol (QCX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $146,711.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,574,576 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QuickX Protocol Token Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

