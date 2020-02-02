Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion to $7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.60 EPS.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.67. 1,060,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,187. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.18.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

