Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8-7.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY20 guidance to at least $6.60 EPS.

DGX stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

