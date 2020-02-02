Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, reports. Quantum had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.10 million.

QMCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,559. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Quantum has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

In other Quantum news, major shareholder Br Dialectic Capital Managemen sold 969,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $5,576,925.00. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Quantum in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

