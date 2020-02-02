QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on QTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.88. 443,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. QTS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey H. Berson sold 49,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $2,519,679.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $270,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock worth $6,526,399. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

