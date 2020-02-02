Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO traded down $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $105.86. 3,552,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,000. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $122.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $50,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13,099.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after buying an additional 403,861 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 382,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,974,000 after buying an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 176,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 166,764 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

