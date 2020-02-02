QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.30. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 8,702,386 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on QEP. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.
QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
