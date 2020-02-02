QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.30. QEP Resources shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 8,702,386 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on QEP. Stephens raised shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 159.1% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 439.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.