Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pyxis Tankers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.89. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

