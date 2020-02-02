Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Sells 952 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

CCI traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,707. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.26 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.78 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

